 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Box Office: 4 Days Collections!

The Opening Day

At the Kochi multiplexes, Sudani From Nigeria did strike big on its very first day itself with the backing of extreme good reviews that it received. At an occupancy rate of above 70%, the movie fetched approximately 4.20 Lakhs on its very first day, which was indeed a splendid one.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam







The Impressive Weekend

Well, the first weekend turned out to be more than an impressive one for the movie. There was an increase in the show count on Saturday and Sunday, with film registering 90% and 98% respectively on these days. In total, the movie fetched approximately 16.44 Lakhs from its first three days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam



The Big test

Well, Sudani from Nigeria has successfully passed the Monday Test. The movie continued its good run on the very first day of the weekdays as well. Sudani From Nigeria fetched 4.55 lakhs on its fourth day at an occupancy rate of 79% and thus taking the total collections to 22 Lakhs.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam







All Over Kerala

Well, going by the reports, Sudani From Nigeria is doing an extremely good business in other parts of Kerala as well. The movie has registered housefull shows on single screens as well and a big hit is on the cards.

