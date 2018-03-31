 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Box Office: 8 Days Collections!

Opening Weekend

Sudani From Nigeria did get an overwhelming start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film raced ahead after it started receiving sensational reviews, right from its first day onwards. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched approximately 16.44 Lakhs from its first three days of run.



The Weekdays

Well, the weekdays were equally special for the movie. The movie did maintain the same momentum and fetched decent amount with good occupancy rates on these days as well. It rightly showed the power of the film at the box office.



8 Days Collections

Despite the arrival of the new releases, Sudani From Nigeria is still rock solid at the Kochi multiplexes. So far, the movie has fetched approximately 43.5 Lakhs from its 8 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam









The Weekend Ahead

Well, it's a long weekend and the film still continues its run with a good number of shows. Going at this rate, Sudani From Nigeria is expected to cross the 50-Lakh mark today itself. The Sunday also looks a promising one for the movie.









