 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Box Office: 8 Days Collections!

Sudani From Nigeria, directed by Zakariya, is racing ahead in the theatres. The movie has captured the attention of the moviegoers and audiences are eager to watch the film from the theatres. Rightly, the movie is going from strength to strength and is on its way to attain big commercial success as well.
Starring Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson in the lead roles, Sudani From Nigeria now holds a big chance to cross new landmarks at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has entered the second week of its run and the movie has emerged as the first preference of the audineces. Read Sudani From Nigeria box office report to know more...
Opening Weekend
Sudani From Nigeria did get an overwhelming start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film raced ahead after it started receiving sensational reviews, right from its first day onwards. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched approximately 16.44 Lakhs from its first three days of run.
The Weekdays
Well, the weekdays were equally special for the movie. The movie did maintain the same momentum and fetched decent amount with good occupancy rates on these days as well. It rightly showed the power of the film at the box office.
8 Days Collections
Despite the arrival of the new releases, Sudani From Nigeria is still rock solid at the Kochi multiplexes. So far, the movie has fetched approximately 43.5 Lakhs from its 8 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Weekend Ahead
Well, it's a long weekend and the film still continues its run with a good number of shows. Going at this rate, Sudani From Nigeria is expected to cross the 50-Lakh mark today itself. The Sunday also looks a promising one for the movie.
