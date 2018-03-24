 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Box Office: An Impressive Beginning!

Sudani From Nigeria, which marked the entry of Soubin Shahir as a lead hero, has won the hearts of the audiences. Sudani From Nigeria is getting flooded with extremely positive reviews with audiences going gaga over the realistic and simplistic treatment of the movie.
The performances of Soubin Shahir, Samuel Abiola Robinson and all the fresh and relatively new faces in the movie have been fetching extremely positive reactions. Going by the initial reports, it seems like the film is all set for a big run in the theatres. Read Sudani From Nigeria box office report to know more about the opening of the movie at the box office.
A Good Release
Sudani From Nigeria did get a solo release on March 23, 2018. The film released in above 100 screens across Kerala and thus setting the perfect platform for a fine beginning.
Day 1 Collections
Sudani From Nigeria did get a fine reception at the Kochi multiplexes. The film did have 17 shows on its opening day and did get an impressive opening by fetching 4.2 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of approximately 70%.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Weekend Ahead
The weekend ahead looks a promising one for the movie. The Saturday and Sunday are definitely going to be big ones for the movie at the Kochi multiplexes. Importantly, the advance booking for the movie also is promising and is sure to fetch more in these two days.
In Other Centres
Meanwhile, the film is expected to have fetched a good collection on its opening day from rest of the centres in Kerala. The movie is yet to grace the theatres outside Kerala and the movie is expected to get a good opening in these centres as well.