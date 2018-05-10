 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Box Office Collections: The Latest Update Is Here!

Sudani From Nigeria, the film directed by debut film-maker Zakariya has made an ever lasting impression in the minds of the Malayalam film audiences. The film, which narrated the tale of humanity did receive heart-warming welcome in Kerala and has emerged as a super success at the box office.

The film, starring Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson in the lead roles has been given the tag of being one of the best film of the recent times and the movie is still continuing its run in some of the centres across Kerala. The Kochi multiplexes have been one of its strong forte and Sudani From Nigeria is moving ahead at steady pace at this centre



The film had crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes to become only the second film after Aadhi to cross the coveted mark this year. Now, according to a recent collection report by Forum Keralam, Sudani From Nigeria has collected approximately 1.34 Crores from the 44 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. If reports are to be believed, Sudani From Nigeria has now emerged as the top grossing movie of the year 2018 at the multiplexes.



Meanwhile. Sudani From Nigeria is still continuing its run at the Kochi multiplexes with 3 shows/day despite a good number of Malayalam movies hitting the theatres in the past month. This rightly shows the huge acceptance that Sudani From Nigeria has received. The movie has done an equally good business in majority of other centres and has bagged the tag of a blockbuster.