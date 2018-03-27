 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria: Geetu Mohandas Is All Praises For The Movie!

Sudani From Nigeria has garnered the attention and love of the Malayalam film audiences. The film has been receiving unanimously positive reviews, which is a rarity these days.

In fact, some of the top celebrities too have showered praises on the movie. Popular actress-turned-film-maker Geethu Mohandas, who watched the film recently, took to Facebook to praise the movie and its makers.



The Facebook post of Geethu Mohandas was read as..



'Don't miss this gem , Sudani from Nigeria. It is an endearing tale of brotherhood, displacement and love with stellar performances by all the actors especially the two cutest mommies. I have no words for Saubin who is one the finest actors of this generation. Shyju as usual is brilliant! The man of the hour is none other than the film maker Zakariya . All I'm gonna say is, I can't wait for your next !!



VIVA SUDANI !'



Well, Sudani From Nigeria deserves all the praises that the movie has been receiving upon its release on March 23, 2018. The movie is sure to reach newer heights in the days to come and the film is doing a good business in the theatres. Sudani From Nigeria marks the directoril debut of film-maker Zakariya and also the big entry of Soubin Shahir as a lead hero in films.