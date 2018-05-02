 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Is Going Places & It Is All Set To Be Screened At Cannes 2018!

Sudani From Nigeria has conquered the hearts of millions. The film, which graced the theatres without much hype and hoopla has indeed turned out to be one among the most talked about Malayalam movies of the year, so far.

Directed by debut film-maker Zakariya, Sudani From Nigeria, has already emerged as a big hit at the box office, with the film still continuing its run in the theatres despite many other Malayalam movies making their entry to the theatres during the vacation season.



Well, Sudani From Nigeria is going places with the positive talks about the film even crossing the regional barriers. Now, the film is all set to achieve something even more special as the movie will be screened at the Cannes 2018.



The makers of the films have confirmed the same through the film's official Facebook page. Reportedly, Sudani From Nigeria will be screened on May 12, 2018 at 9:15 AM at Palais. In the previous year, Angamaly Diaries, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and featuring a host of newcomers in the lead roles, had also made it to the Cannes.



Sudani From Nigeria features Soubin Shahir in the lead role along with Samuel Abiola Robinson. The movie also features some fresh faces and relatively newcomers in major roles. The performances, the content, the making and the strong emotional connect that the film holds, have been much praised by the audiences and critics alike. Sudani From Nigeria has been jointly produced by Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid.