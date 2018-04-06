 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Is Racing Ahead At The Box Office!

Related Articles
Sudani From Nigeria, apart from garnering praises from various quarters is also doing a good business at the box office. Rightly, the film is tasting the big success that it truly deserves. The movie, which had hit the theatres on March 23, 2018 has completed two weeks of run in the theatres and has entered the third week.
At the Kochi multiplexes, Sudani From Nigeria has remained at the top spot, with the film doing a bigger business than some of the other movie releases of the previous week. The film has entered the third week of its run and is still continuing its run with a good number of shows. Read Sudani From Nigeria box office report to know more..
First Weekend
At the Kochi multiplexes, Sudani From Nigeria had a memorable weekend with the film getting a surge in the box office collections with each passing day. The reviews were excellent for the movie and that really helped the film. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched approximately 16.44 Lakhs from the first 3 days of run.
50-Lakhs Mark
The days that followed were equally well for the movie with the film doing a grand business on weekdays as well. The film crossed the 50-Lakh mark in a quick time. The movie just took 10 days to cross the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
13 Days Collections
Sudani From Nigeria is still rock steady at the box office and the past few days were also reasonably well for the movie. According to the latest report by Forum Keralam, Sudani From Nigeria has fetched 69.40 Lakhs from its 13 days of run at the Kochi Multiplexes.
ROI & UAE/GCC Release
Meanwhile, the much appreciated movie has been released in the rest of the parts of the country and UAE/GCC regions as well. The film is expected to do a fine business in these centre as well since the audiences out there have been eagerly awaiting for the arrival of this movie.
