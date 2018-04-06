 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Is Racing Ahead At The Box Office!

First Weekend

At the Kochi multiplexes, Sudani From Nigeria had a memorable weekend with the film getting a surge in the box office collections with each passing day. The reviews were excellent for the movie and that really helped the film. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched approximately 16.44 Lakhs from the first 3 days of run.



50-Lakhs Mark

The days that followed were equally well for the movie with the film doing a grand business on weekdays as well. The film crossed the 50-Lakh mark in a quick time. The movie just took 10 days to cross the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam







13 Days Collections

Sudani From Nigeria is still rock steady at the box office and the past few days were also reasonably well for the movie. According to the latest report by Forum Keralam, Sudani From Nigeria has fetched 69.40 Lakhs from its 13 days of run at the Kochi Multiplexes.











ROI & UAE/GCC Release

Meanwhile, the much appreciated movie has been released in the rest of the parts of the country and UAE/GCC regions as well. The film is expected to do a fine business in these centre as well since the audiences out there have been eagerly awaiting for the arrival of this movie.

