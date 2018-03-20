 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria: Richie Director Is All Praises For The Movie!

Sudani From Nigeria is one among the major releases of this upcoming week. The film, starring Soubin Shahir in the lead role, has created a good buzz so far, with the posters, trailers and the song raising the curiosity elements.

Now, here is another big reason to wait for this movie. Young film-maker Gautham Ramachandran, who had made his big debut in the Tamil film industry, with the Nivin Pauly starrer Richie, had watched a special preview show of Sudani From Nigeria, directed by debut film-maker Zakariya. He has showered praises on the movie and his words about this upcoming film has further increased the expectations of the audiences. His Facebook post read as..



'SUDANI FROM NIGERIA.... Happened to catch a special preview of this beauty..Malayalam Cinema takes the definition of subtlety so seriously..The film took time to leave the runway, but once it's mid air, all you can do is sit back and watch the drama unfold..And what a beautiful landing!!



Soubin Shahir - You are to Malayalam Cinema what Nawazuddin Siddique is to the rest of India.

Watch out for the performances of Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery... Fell in love with the performance of these ladies.. And KTC Abdullah - Such perfect Casting.. Took time to Google their names...



Thank You C.V. Sarathi for calling me over.. Missed ur film the last two times.. ur track record of backing content based films is almost unheard of.. A big thanks.



Shyju Khalid Sir - Doesn't look like this movie was shot, felt like someone just followed these villagers with a hidden camera..



Big Big Big shout out to Sameer Thahir Sir for producing and promoting this script!

Samuel Robinson adds a Malayalam film to his filmography!!



Congratulations to Zakariya and the rest of the crew!



To all my Mallu friends and Cinema lovers, pls go watch this heartwarmer of a tale in Cinemas near you! The Climax could just make you soft!!!



This is not about football or Sudan.. It's about how innocence has still remained..

Sudani from Nigeria, Made in Kerala!'



Sudani From Nigeria is all set to grace the big screens on March 23, 2018. Apart from Soubin Shahir, popular South African actor Samue Abiola Robinson will also be seen essaying a key role in the movie.