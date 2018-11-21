English
Sunny Leone's Debut Malayalam Movie Rangeela Is Not An Adult Comedy; The Director Opens Up!

By
    As you all know, Sunny Leone is all set to make her debut in Malayalam movies and an official announcement regarding the movie was made a couple of weeks ago. It was revealed that the Mollywood debut of Sunny Leone has been titled as Rangeela and a sample poster of the film was also shared through the social media. The movie will be directed by Money Ratnam fame Santosh Nair. Upon the announcement of the film a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the star cast and the genre of the film. In a recent interview given to Times Of India, director Santosh Nair had divulged a few details regarding the movie.

    About The Genre of The Film

    The director of this upcoming movie has conveyed that Rangeela will be a fun road movie. The film-maker has mentioned that the film will narrate the story of a group of people who travel from Goa to Hampi.

    Not An Adult Comedy

    The director also revealed that Rangeela is not a sex comedy. He mentioned that movies of that genre won't work in Malayalam. "The only aspect that the audience might find a bit raunchy would be a special dance number her character would be performing in a shooting set. Otherwise the entire movie has humour and thriller elements.", the director was quoted as saying to Times Of India.

    About Sunny Leone's Role

    Santosh Nair has also conveyed that Sunny Leone won't be mouthing any Malayalam dialogues in the movie. The film-maker stated that she will be seen essaying the role of a South Indian Diva in the film.

    Rest Of The Star Cast

    A lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding the star cast of the movie. The director cleared the air regarding the same and mentioned that as of now Salim Kumar and Hareesh Kanaaran have been confirmed. He added that Aju Varghese will also be seen essaying a cameo role in the movie.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
