 »   »   »  Sunny Wayne Launches His Own Production Company!

    Of late, we have seen a lot of actors and directors venturing into film production. The latest one to join the list is popular young actor Sunny Wayne, who has officially launched his production company named as Sunny Wayne productions.

    Sunny Wayne himself took to his official Facebook page to share this happy news. Sunny Wayne wrote that it has been his long time ambition to start a production house of his own.

    Meanwhile, the actor also announced the first project of the production comany, which will be a theatre drama. Titled as Moment Just Before Death, this play will be helmed by Liju Krishna. The play will be performed on June 10, 2018 at JT Pac theatre in Kochi. Take a look at the Facebook post of Sunny Wayne regarding the same.

    Wishes have been pouring in for Sunny Wayne from various quarters. The actor definitely requires a big round of applause as he has dared to kick-start the production company with a drama. We wish the actor all the very best on his new venture.

    On the acting front, Sunny Wayne was previously seen in the blockbuster movie Aadu 2, which had hit the theatres by the end of December 2017. The actor will be next seen in the film French Viplavam, directed by Maju. He also essays a crcuial rule in the upcoming big budget venture Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 22:45 [IST]
