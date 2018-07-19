 »   »   »  Superhit Malayalam Movie Mayaanadhi To Re-release In Kerala

Mayaanadhi, directed by Aashiq Abu and featuring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated Malayalam movies of the recent times. The film, which had hit the theatres during the Christmas season of the year 2017, earned the love and the praises of the critics and the audiences alike. Now, the latest reports suggest that this superhit Malayalam movie is all set to grace the big screens yet again.

Yes, what you heard is right. Mayaanadhi will be out in the theatres once again and all those who missed watching the movie from the theatres during its earlier release will now get the big chance to watch the same from the big screens.

The official confirmation regarding the re-release of Mayanaadhi has been made by the director Aashiq Abu himself. Through one of the Facebook posts, he has announced that Mayaanadhi will be re-releasing in few of the stations in Kerala.

Mayaanadhi had its script penned by Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh nair. The film also featured Harish Uthaman, Leona Lishoy, Ilavarasu etc., in important roles. Apart from becoming a box office success, Mayaanadhi fetched big awards in some of the recent award ceremonies. Later, it was also revealed that Mayaanadhi will be remade in Hindi as well.