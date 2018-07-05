 »   »   »  Superhit Malayalam Song Jimikki Kammal Has Been Removed From YouTube!

The song Jimikki Kammal, from the film Velipadinte Pusthakam, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most popular Malayalam songs of the recent times. The song, which had hit the online circuits in the previous year did go viral in no time. In fact, Jimikki Kammal also garnered the attention of the audiences from other languages as well.

Now, here is a disappointing news for all the fans of Jimikki Kammal song. According to the reports, Jimikki Kammal official video song has disappeared from YouTube. Reportedly, the superhit song has been moved out of YouTube.

According to the reports, the copyright of the film is owned by a private Television channel whereas the song was earlier uploaded by another private company. Hence, the song has been removed from YouTube based on complaint registered by the television channel.

Jimikki Kammal video song registered the record for being the most viewed Malayalam song on YouTube as it crossed the 80 Million views mark. Different dance videos based on Jimikki Kammal were also big hits in the online circuits. The song written by Anil Panachooram and set to tune by Shaan Rahman has been sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Ranjith Unni. The film Velipadinte Pusthakam directed by Lal Jose had hit the theatres during the Onam season of 2017.