 »   »   »  Suraj Venjaramoodu Birthday Special: The Remarkable Performances Of The Actor In The Recent Times

Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is rightly one of the most versatile actors around in Mollywood, is celebrating his birthday today (June 30). Over the years, he has grown as an actor, who could handle any type of roles with ease. The script selection of the National Award Winning actor has also been spot on, with the actor in him experimenting with his roles. The actor in him is conquering new territories with each passing movie and in the recent times, we witnessed the same with some remarkable performances of the actor. On this special day, we take you through some of the recent performances of the actor, which were indeed a class apart. Keep scrolling down to read more.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
In Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Suraj Venjaramoodu played one among the lead roles. The actor was spot on as Prasad, a helpless and naïve guy. The way in which he handled the romantic portions was also spot on. We saw the actor in him conquering new territories, with his matured and realistic performance in this gem of a movie.
Njan Marykutty
We got to see another face of the actor in Suraj Venjaramoodu through Njan Marykutty. In Njan Marykutty, he essayed the character of a district collector and the transformation was nothing short than impeccable. He fit into the character perfectly and was refreshing to watch him in that role.
Varnyathil Ashanka
It has to be noted that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Varnyathil Ashanka released within a gap of a month. He portrayed two diametrically opposite characters and the transformation was simply stunning. In Varnyathil Ashanka, Suraj Venjaramoodu played the character of a crooked man, who hatched a big plan. In fact, it was Suraj Venjaramoodu who stole the show completely in the second half and the performance in the climax portions, shows his brilliance as an actor.
Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri
Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri showcased one of the finest performances by any lead actor in the recent times. Suraj Venjaramoodu was stunning as an aged police officer, who is a strict family man as well. The portrayal of the character was so realistic that one would root and feel for him. Words would be less to describe the scintillating performance of the actor in the dining table scene. The actor is sure to fetch a lot of accolades for his remarkable performance in this movie.
