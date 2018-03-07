 »   »   » Suraj Venjaramoodu To Pen The Script For A Mammootty Starrer?

Suraj Venjaramoodu is now one of the most dependable actors around and his transformation from a comedian to a character actor and a lead actor has been an astounding one. He has some promising projects in the pipeline which would explore the actor in him a lot.

Of late, we have seen many actors making an entry to scriptwriting. Now, certain reports have been doing the rounds that Suraj Venjaramoodu is also set to make his big debut as a script writer and reportedly, none other than Mammootty will be seen essaying the lead role in this upcoming venture. Keep scrolling down to know more..

Mammootty-Dileesh Pothan Movie.. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Mammootty and Dileesh Pothan are all set to team up for a movie and this film will mark Suraj Venjaramoodu's debut as a script writer. It has to be noted that Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dileesh Pothan had earlier teamed up for the movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. With Shyam Pushkaran... Well, the reports also suggest that the script of this upcoming film will be jointly penned by Suraj Venjaramoodu and National Award-winning writer Shyam Pushkaran, who was a part of Dileesh Pothan's previous two directorial ventures as well. Mammootty & Suraj Venjaramoodu Mammootty and Suraj Venjaramoodu have shared the screen space in a good number of movies so far. If this project happens, it will mark the association of Mammootty & Suraj as an actor and a writer. Well, no official confirmation has yet been made regarding the project. Suraj Venjaramoodu's Next Movie.. Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu is busy with his acting ventures. His next release is expected to be Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri, directed by young film-maker Jean Markose. The song from the film, recently released by the makers, did hit the right chords with the audiences.

On the other hand Mammootty's next film Parole, will hit the theatres by the end of this month.

