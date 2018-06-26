 »   »   »  Suresh Gopi Birthday Special: 5 Characters Of The Actor We Would Like To See On Screen Again

Related Articles
Suresh Gopi, the much-loved actor and star of Malayalam cinema, who is now an MP as well, is celebrating his birthday today. In the 1990s, despite the tight competitions, he went on to etch a place in the list of the top stars of the industry, along with Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two pillars of Malayalam cinema. Some of the characters portrayed by Suresh Gopi has a huge fan following even now. As we all know, a big film of Suresh Gopi is in the making, with the actor returning as the iconic Chackochi in Lelam 2. At the same, on the special occasion of Suresh Gopi's birthday, here we take you through 5 other characters of the actor, which we would love to see on screen again.
Lal Krishna (Chinthamani Kolacase)
Lal Krishna Viradiyar, the name says it all and this character is undoubtedly, one of the best ones portrayed by the actor, shedding the khaki avatar. The film Chinthamani Kolacase was a runaway success at the box office and Suresh Gopi was stunning with the portrayal of an eccentric advocate, who fights for justice. Well, Lal Krishna is a character, which is worth many a sequels.
Madhavan IPS
Madhavan IPS is one among the first police roles played by Suresh Gopi in his acting career. Yes, we are talking about Ekalavyan, which shot him to the star status. Madhavan, a well-etched character, had lots to perform and the comeback of this character would be celebrated by all of his fans.
Antony Punnekkadan
Twenty: 20 was a treat to all the fans of the superstars of the Malayalam film industry, as they got to see their favourite stars together, in a film. Suresh Gopi had essayed the role of a police officer named Antony Punnekkadan in the movie and needless to say, he was spot on with his electrifying performance. A spin off movie featuring this character would indeed be a scintillating idea and the character does have its own share of fan-following.
Nandagopal
How can we forget Nandagopal, the firebrand and astute journalist from the film Pathram, directed by Joshiy and written by Renji Panicker!The film was a roaring success at the box office and Suresh Gopi as Nandagopal was riveting to watch. Well, this is yet another character, which has a lot of prospects for a comeback and if so, it would be a great treat for the audiences.
Bharathchandran
This is one such iconic character, which the audiences would love to watch over and over again. Bharathchandran is undoubtedly the most celebrated character in the acting career of Suresh Gopi so far, and after Commissioner, two films, in the form of Bharathchandran IPS and The King & The Commissioner had marked the comeback of the character. Well, we don't mind seeing this character yet again as Suresh Gopi is sure to bring back the same old fire and energy.
