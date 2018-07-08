 »   »   »  Suresh Gopi’s Lelam 2: What’s The Current Status Of The Movie?

Lelam 2 is one of the highly anticipated sequels of the Malayalam film industry and the project, which will feature Suresh Gopi in the lead role, will have its script penned by Renji Panicker, who wrote the prequel as well. Lelam 2 will be directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, who made his debut with the 2016 movie Kasaba.

A couple of months ago, the makers of Lelam 2 had come up with a casting call notice of the movie seeking new actors for the movie. At the same time, the audiences have been eager to know about the commencement of the shoot of the film.

Now, here is an important update regarding the beginning of the movie. In a recent interview given to Times Of India, Renji Panicker the script writer of Lelam 2 conveyed a few details about the commencement of the project. Reportedly, the actor-writer mentioned that the scripting of the Suresh Gopi starrer is in its final stages and the shoot of the film will commence by the end of August or the beginning of September.

Well, that is a big update on this movie, which will mark the comeback of the iconic character Aanakattil Chackochi, which is widely regarded as one of the best characters portrayed by Suresh Gopi so far. Let us wait for further updates regarding the cast & crew members of the movie.