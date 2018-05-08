 »   »   » Suriya Would Like To Emulate Mohanlal In Life!

The AMMA Mazhavil 2018 had the presence of this very special star from Kollywood. Yes, we are talking about Suriya, who made it a point to attend the mega event that was held on Sunday (May 06, 2018) in Trivandrum.

Suriya got a rousing reception for the function and he went on to share the stage with the Big Ms of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal. The much loved actor of Kollywood was all praises for Malayalam movies and the industry.

Meanwhile, a much elated Suriya took to his Twitter account to share his wonderful experience after attending AMMA Mazhavil. He was all praises for the show featuring above 400 artists from the Malayalam film industry and also tagged sharing the stage with Mammootty and Mohanlal as a life time memory.

At the same time, Suriya also had a special message to Mohanlal. Suriya wrote that Mohanlal has been an inspiration to him and would like to emulate him in life. He had some great words for the humble, down-to-earth, kind and generous attitude of Mohanlal and also wrote that there aren't enough words to describe him. He thanked Mohanlal for making him a part of the show.

Take a look at the Tweet send out by Suriya...

Suriya also did send out a few pictures taken from the event and a few other selfies that he had taken with some of the prominent actors of Malayalam cinema.