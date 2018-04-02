 »   »   » Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil Box Office: A Good Start For The Thriller!

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil is one among the three major Malayalam movies, which has hit the big screens as the Easter special releases. The movie, directed by debut film-maker Tinu Pappachan marks the second outing of Antony Varghese, after his highly successful debut in Angamaly Diaries.

The movie graced the theatres on March 31, 2018 and Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil did open to some good reviews in the theatres. Going by the reports, the film, which has been tagged as a thriller has got a good start, especially at the Kochi multiplexes.



According to the reports by Forum Keralam, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has fetched approximately 6.96 Lakhs from the 2 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. Reports suggest that the film fetched 3.19 lakhs on its first day and 3.77 Lakhs on its second day. The movie has 13 shows at the Kochi multiplexes.



Well, the word of mouth is positive for Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil and the movie is expected to have made a solid beginning in other centres as well.



Apart from Antony Varghese, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil also features Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Titto Wilson, Lijo Jose Pelliissery etc., in important roles. The film has its script penned by newbie Dileep Kurien. Gireesh Gangadharan has handled the cinematography department of the movie.