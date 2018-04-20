 »   »   » Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil Box Office: The much Appreciated Film Crosses A Major Landmark!

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil had released in the theatres on the last day of the month of March. The expectations were high on this film, directed by debut film-maker Tinu Pappachan. The movie lived up to the hype and thus offering an entirely fresh viewing experience to the Malayalam film audiences.

Starring Antony Varghese in the lead role, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has worked out well with the audiences, especially with the youngsters, who have been eager to see such attempts in Malayalam cinema.



Meanwhile, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has entered the fourth week of its run and the movie is unfazed by the arrival of other releases as it is marching ahead smoothly. Especially, at the Kochi multiplexes, the film has been getting good reception and has crossed a major landmark. Read Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil box office report to know more..



First Weekend Collections Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil had opened on a good note on its first weekend despite two other movies gracing the screens much before its arrival, on the same week. Reportedly, the Antony Varghese starrer went on to fetch approximately 6.96 Lakhs from the 2-day long weekend.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam.



50-Lakh Mark Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil continued the good momentum and established a fan base of its own. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has crossed the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film took just 19 days to cross the mark. Notably, not many Malayalam movies released in the year so far have managed to cross this coveted mark at the Kochi multiplexes.

All Over Kerala Going by the reports, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has been doing a good business across Kerala. Despite the arrival of a flurry of movies during the Vishu season, this movie has found a space for its own. The makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the total collections of the movie.

Outside Kerala Release Meanwhile, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil is all set to make a huge impact in regions outside Kerala as well. The film has made a release in centres outside Kerala like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai etc. Malayalam film audiences out there have been eagerly waiting for the release of the movie and hopefully, the film will create he same wonders in these regions as well.

