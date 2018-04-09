 »   »   » Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, The Much Appreciated Movie, To Be Remade In Tamil?

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, the film which graced the big screens on the last day of March, has made a lasting impact in the minds of the audiences. The film has been winning a lot of praises from various quarters and it is also doing a fine business in the theatres across the state.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds regarding a possible remake of the movie in Tamil. According to a recent report by Indian Express, a Tamil remake of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil is on its way and popular actor Jiiva is touted to reprise the lead character done by Antony Varghese in the original.



The report also suggests that Tinu Pappachan, who made a grand debut as a director with Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil will be directing the Tamil version of the movie as well.



Swathanthryam Ardhrathriyil is the first ever Malayalam film to try hands on the genre of Prison Break. The movie has its script penned by debut writer Dileep Kurien.



Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil is the second film of Antony Varghese after the highly successful film Angamaly Diaries. The film also features popular actors like Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, titto Wilson, Rajesh Sharma etc., in crucial roles. The performances of the actors have been highlighted as one among the many positives of the movie.