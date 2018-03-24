 »   »   » Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil Trailer Has Crossed 1 Million Views!

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, which is the next acting venture of young actor Antony Varghese after his successful debut in the 2017 movie Angamaly Diaries had grabbed the attention of the Malayalam film audiences.
The movie, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in the days to come has been directed by Tinu Pappachan. The makers of the film had come up with the trailer of the Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, which received wide praises from the audiences and thus leaving them quite excited about this venture.
1 Million Views
The trailer had hit the online circuits on March 18, 2018 and it went on to cross the 1 Million views on Facebook with just 3 days of time. The trailer was also shared by the top celebrities of Mollywood.
Meanwhile, the trailer did get a nationwide attention as well, with some of the Bollywood celebrities stepping in to praise the work.
Jackie Shroff
Popular Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who has done a couple of Malayalam films as well, had taken to his Twitter account to share the trailer of the movie. He did send out his best wishes to Antony Varghese and also wrote that the trailer looks terrific.
Suniel Shetty
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also impressed by the trailer of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil. He shared the trailer of the movie and wrote that it has definitely caught his attention. He also added that he is looking forward for the release of the movie.
Irfan Pathan
Not just the Bollywood celebrities but this popular cricketer also shared the trailer of the movie. Irfan Pathan shared the trailer through his official Facebook page and did send out his best wished to Antony Varghese.
Apart from Antony Varghese, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil also features Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan and others in prominent roles. The movie has been jointly produced by BC Joshi, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose.