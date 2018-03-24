 »   »   » Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil Trailer Has Crossed 1 Million Views!

1 Million Views

The trailer had hit the online circuits on March 18, 2018 and it went on to cross the 1 Million views on Facebook with just 3 days of time. The trailer was also shared by the top celebrities of Mollywood.

Meanwhile, the trailer did get a nationwide attention as well, with some of the Bollywood celebrities stepping in to praise the work.

Best wishes to @VarghesePepe ... the trailer looks terrific — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) March 18, 2018

Jackie Shroff

Popular Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who has done a couple of Malayalam films as well, had taken to his Twitter account to share the trailer of the movie. He did send out his best wishes to Antony Varghese and also wrote that the trailer looks terrific.

The best thing about cinema is that language has never been a barrier to watch one! And this trailer has definitely caught my attention Antony! Looking forward to the release! The very best @VarghesePepe

Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also impressed by the trailer of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil. He shared the trailer of the movie and wrote that it has definitely caught his attention. He also added that he is looking forward for the release of the movie.

Irfan Pathan

Not just the Bollywood celebrities but this popular cricketer also shared the trailer of the movie. Irfan Pathan shared the trailer through his official Facebook page and did send out his best wished to Antony Varghese.