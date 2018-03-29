 »   »   » Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil Will Hit The Theatres On This Date!

The trailer of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil had released a few days back and it straight away did garner the interests of the Malayalam movie audiences. The movie, directed by debut film-maker Tinu Pappachan features Angamaly Diaries fame Antony Varghese in the lead role along with Vinayakan, Chamban Vinod Jose & others.

Well, reports had surfaced that Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil will grace the big screens by the last week of March itself. But, an official announcement from the team regarding the release date of the movie was being waited.



Now, the makers have made a confirmation regarding the excat release date of the movie. According to the reports, the team has planned to release Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil on March 31, 2018. The new poster carring the release date of the film has also been released by the makers.



Mammootty starrer Parole has also been slated for a release on March 31, 2018. These two films will clash at the box office on March 31. Meanwhile, Kuttanadan Marpapa and Vikadakumaran have hit the theatres today (Marc 29, 20180.



Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has been produced by BC Joshi along with Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose. The script of the film has been penned by newcomer Dileep Kurien.