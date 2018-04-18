 »   »   » Take Off Continues Its Amazing Journey In The Award Circuits!

Mahesh Narayanan's Take Off, the much acclaimed film had hit the theatres a year agao and the film continue to hog the headlines. This rightly shows the huge impact that the film has made with the movie bagging some big awards. Meanwhile, Take Off is continuing its journey in the award circuits as the film has bagged yet another prominent award. Take Off has won the Audience Choice Award at the 16th edition of the Annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

The film festival had commenced on April 11, 2018 and culminated on April 15, 2018. Films from various Indian languages were showcased during the festival and Take Off went on to win this big title. At the same time, Village Rockstar, won the award for the Best Feature Film.



Earlier, at the recently annouced 65th National film Awards, Take Off did make a huge mark as it went on to win three awards. The film went on to bag a special jury mention and Parvathy too bagged a special jury mention for her performance in the film. At the same time, Santhosh Raman bagged the award for the Best Production Design for his works in the film Take Off. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan had also created a big impact at the International Film Festival Of india, which was held in November 2017.



Take Off marked the entry of editor Mahesh Narayanan as a film-maker. Apart from Parvathy, the film also features Fahadah Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali in the lead roles. The film, which gained huge appreciation from various quarters did enjoy a grand run at the box office as well and emerged as a blockbuster.