 »   »   » Take Off, Ottamuri Velicham, Ee.Ma.Yau & Other Movies That Shined At Kerala State film Awards 2017!

Take Off

Take Off, the film which was one among the most talked about films of the year 2018, has emerged as the big winner of this year's State Film Awards with the film pocketing as many as 5 awards including Best Actress, Best Debut Director, Best Make-up Man, Best Art Director and Best BGM. Take Off, directed by Mahesh Narayanan had made a huge impact at the IFFI 2017 as well.



Ottamuri Velicham

Ottamuri Velicham, directed by Rahul Riji Nair is a film that handles a very important issue - marital rape. The film emerged as a dark horse of the race and bagged as many as four major awards. Along with the awards for Best Movie, Best Character Actress & Best Editor. Ottamuri Velicham also earned Vinitha Koshy a special Jury award for her performance in the film.



Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu

Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu, the Biju Menon starrer, was a film that was high on reality quotient. The movie that earned rave reviews upon its release had a fine run in the theatres with the nostalgia element striking the right chords. The Ranjan Pramod movie too, had a good outing at the Kerala State Film Awards as the film fetched the awards for Most Popular Movie, Child artist and Sync Sound.



Ee. Ma. Yau.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee.Ma.Yau is one among the highly anticipated Malayalam movies. The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in December 2017 but was later shifted so as to offer a big release for the movie. At the Kerala State Film Awards, the movie made a big mark by winning the awards for the Best Director, Best Character Actress and Best Sound Design.



Aedan

Aedan had earned a lot of praises upon its screening at the International Film Festival Of Kerala 2017. The movie, directed by Sanju Surendran has gone on to win three major awards including the Second Best Movie, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay.



Hey Jude

Shyamaprasad's Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly & Trisha in the lead roles was well-appreciated by the audiences. The movie too made a mark at the Kerala State Film Awards by winning three awards including Best Costume Designer, Best Choreographer and a Special Jury mention for actor Vijay Menon.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was definitely one among the finest movies to have come out in the year 2017. Critics and audiences had showered praises on this film which was a big theatrical success as well. The film, directed by Dileesh Pothan made its presence felt with the movie bagging two awards that of the Best Character Actor and Best Scriptwriter.

