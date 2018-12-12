 »   »   »  Tamilrockers Threatens To Upload The Much-awaited Movie Odiyan Upon Its Big Release?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 2018 Election Results Update: Kamal Nath To Be Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
-
- IPL Auction 2019: 5 Indians Who Will Not Get Big Bids
- Vivo Carnival On Amazon India: Heavy Discounts On Smartphones
- New Renault Cars For 2019 — New Renault MPV, Duster & Kwid Facelift Set To Launch Soon
- How Has NPS Withdrawal Become 100% Tax Free?
- The Bachchans Arrive To Bless Isha & Anand On Their Wedding!
- 17 Benefits Of Arrowroot: For Health, Hair & Skin
- Kashmir — The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
Odiyan is set to mark its entry to the theatres and the entire film industry as well as the Malayalam film audiences are talking about this particular film, which is sure to be a path-breaking venture of Malayalam cinema. It is known to all that the film will make a record release across the globe and the audiences are all set to give a grand welcome to this much awaited Mohanlal starrer, which has been directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. At the same time, certain news regarding Odiyan has come out in the online circuits, which have worried the fans a little bit. Read on to know more about the same.
A Threat From Tamilrockers?
According to one of the reports that have come out in Samayam.com, the website Tamilrockers have threatened that Odiyan, the film that will come out this week, will be leaked and uploaded online for download.
Piracy
Well, piracy has been an impending problem with the South Indian movies. Earlier, the much awaited venture 2.0, which had graced the big screens on November 29, 2018, was leaked online on the very first day of its release.
What The Makers Of Odiyan Have Said?
However, according to the same report, it has also been mentioned that the makers of the film have revealed that the preventive measures have already been taken to delete the uploaded files even if the movie gets uploaded.
The Big Spectacle
Well, Odiyan will be releasing in above 400 screens across Kerala and the movie is expected to grab above 3000 screens all over the globe. The film will be making a simultaneous release in other languages like Tamil and Telugu as well. The film is indeed gearing up to be the pride of the Malayalam film industry.