 »   »   »  Tamilrockers Threatens To Upload The Much-awaited Movie Odiyan Upon Its Big Release?

A Threat From Tamilrockers?

According to one of the reports that have come out in Samayam.com, the website Tamilrockers have threatened that Odiyan, the film that will come out this week, will be leaked and uploaded online for download.

Piracy

Well, piracy has been an impending problem with the South Indian movies. Earlier, the much awaited venture 2.0, which had graced the big screens on November 29, 2018, was leaked online on the very first day of its release.

What The Makers Of Odiyan Have Said?

However, according to the same report, it has also been mentioned that the makers of the film have revealed that the preventive measures have already been taken to delete the uploaded files even if the movie gets uploaded.

The Big Spectacle

Well, Odiyan will be releasing in above 400 screens across Kerala and the movie is expected to grab above 3000 screens all over the globe. The film will be making a simultaneous release in other languages like Tamil and Telugu as well. The film is indeed gearing up to be the pride of the Malayalam film industry.