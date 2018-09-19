English
Thattumpurath Achuthan: The First Look Poster Of Lal Jose-Kunchacko Boban Movie Is Out!

By
    Lal Jose and Kunchacko Boban are busy with the works of their upcoming film together, which has been titled as Thattumpurath Achuthan. The shoot of the film had commenced in the first week of September and the movie is definitely high on expectations.

    The makers of the film have come up with a gift for the Malayalam film audiences. The team has released the first look poster of the movie. Kunchacko Boban and Lal Jose have shared the first look poster of Thattumpurath Achuthan through their official Facebook pages. The well-designed poster of the movie features Kunchacko Boban in it. The title design is also an equally interesting one The poster itself suggests that a neat and clean family entertainer is on cards. Take a look at the poster here..

    Thattumpurath Achuthan: The First Look Poster Of Lal Jose-Kunchacko Boban Movie Is Out!

    Thattumpurath Achuthan marks the reunion of Kunchacko Boban and Lal Jose after a gap of close to three years. There previous film together was Pullipuliyum Aattinkuttiyum, which was a big success at the box office.

    This upcoming film of Lal Jose and Kunchacko Boban has its script penned by M Sindhuraj, who had penned the script of Pullipuliyum Aattinkuttiyum as well. Further details regarding the rest of the cast of the movie are being awaited. It has been mentioned in the first look poster that the movie will be releasing in the month of December 2018.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 18:53 [IST]
