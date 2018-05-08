 »   »   » The Star-studded AMMA Mazhavil Show: The Best Of Selfies Are Here!

Related Articles
AMMA Mazhavil turned out to be a highly entertaining affair for the audiences with the big stars of the Malayalam film industry, gathering up with various programmes, that served their purpose to the full extent.
In fact, since the past 10 days, AMMA Mazhavil and the preparations surrounding it had ruled the social media. Many celebrities frequently kept the audiences updated by selfies and photos from the rehearsal camps and more.
Well, a whole lot of pictures have been doing the rounds in connection with AMMA Mazhavil, and here we have picked some of the most special ones for you all. Keep scrolling down to see the pics..
The Youngster With The Seniors!
This particular selfie did win loads of love and the picture was full of awesomeness. The youngster Kalidas Jayaram had clicked this selfie as he got the big opportunity to share the frame with the Big Ms and Jayaram, his father.
The Close Bond..!
It was Asif Ali who send out this cute and funny selfie through his official Facebook page. Rightly, this picture shows the extremely good relationship that Mammootty holds with the youngsters of Mollywood.
The Affectionate Lalettan..!
This isn't a selfie but a picture that was clicked while Aju Varghese was taking a selfie. The young actor himself took to his official Facebook page to send out this picture in which Mohanlal could be seen giving a gentle kiss to Aju Varghese on his forehead as a token of care and affection.
The Stunning Combo..
This selfie again was taken during the day of the event and the Megastar could be seen with other stars like Jayaram, Manoj K Jayan, Mukesh and Siddique. In fact, this team had come up with a stunning performance on stage during the day of the event.
Youngsters With The Legendary Madhu
Madhu, the veteran actor is one of the senior most members of AMMA. The veteran actor of the Malayalam film industry is loved by one and all. In this picture, you could see Unni Mukundan, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese posing for a selfie with the legendary actor.
The Perfect Mix
This selfie was posted on the official Facebook page of Suraj Venjaramoodu. The photo features a group of talented artists. Youngsters like Tovino Thomas, Antony Varghese, Zinbil Sainudeen could be seen along with the Suraj Venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George.
Images Courtesy: Facebook
