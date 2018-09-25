 »   »   »  Theevandi Turns Out To Be The Fastest Malayalam Movie Of 2018 To Achieve This!

Related Articles
Theevandi is enjoying its memorable journey in the theatres. The Tovino Thomas starrer had started its voyage a couple of weeks ago and the movie is in no mood to settle down with the film continuously drawing crowds to the theatres in large numbers. Going at this rate, Theevandi is sure to find a place in the list of the gigantic hits of the year so far. At the Kochi multiplexes, wherein which Theevandi is simply unstoppable, the film has been consistently performing well. Moreover, on the third week of its run, Theevandi has pocketed a big record as well. Read Theevandi box office collection report to know more about the same.
Third Weekend
Theevandi entered the third week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes with as many as 16 shows/day. The movie enjoyed a grand weekend, much like the previous weekends and maintained the run with steady occupancy rates. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Theevandi went on to fetch 99.41 Lakhs from the 17 days of its run.
Joins The 1-Crore Club
Meanwhile, the Tovino Thomas starrer, directed by debut film-maker Fellini TP, has joined a coveted club. The film has entered the coveted 1-Crore club. The movie crossed the major milestone this Monday (September 24, 2018).
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Other Malayalam Movies
Theevandi has turned out to be one among the very few Malayalam movies of 2018 to have entered the coveted club. The other movies to have crossed the 1-Crore mark this year are Aadhi, Sudani From Nigeria, and Abrahaminte Santhathikal. If reports are to be believed, Aravindante Athidhikal had also crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes.
Fastest To Reach The Mark
At the same time, Theevandi has pocketed one big record amidst its journey to the 1-Crore club. According to Forum Keralam, the movie has turned out to be the fastest Malayalam movie of the year 2018 to have crossed the coveted mark. The film went on to achieve the same within the 18 days of its run.