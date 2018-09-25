 »   »   »  Theevandi Turns Out To Be The Fastest Malayalam Movie Of 2018 To Achieve This!

Third Weekend

Theevandi entered the third week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes with as many as 16 shows/day. The movie enjoyed a grand weekend, much like the previous weekends and maintained the run with steady occupancy rates. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Theevandi went on to fetch 99.41 Lakhs from the 17 days of its run.

Joins The 1-Crore Club

Meanwhile, the Tovino Thomas starrer, directed by debut film-maker Fellini TP, has joined a coveted club. The film has entered the coveted 1-Crore club. The movie crossed the major milestone this Monday (September 24, 2018).

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Other Malayalam Movies

Theevandi has turned out to be one among the very few Malayalam movies of 2018 to have entered the coveted club. The other movies to have crossed the 1-Crore mark this year are Aadhi, Sudani From Nigeria, and Abrahaminte Santhathikal. If reports are to be believed, Aravindante Athidhikal had also crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes.

Fastest To Reach The Mark

At the same time, Theevandi has pocketed one big record amidst its journey to the 1-Crore club. According to Forum Keralam, the movie has turned out to be the fastest Malayalam movie of the year 2018 to have crossed the coveted mark. The film went on to achieve the same within the 18 days of its run.