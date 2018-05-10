 »   »   » This Picture Of Mammooty & Team Has A Big Speciality Associated With It!

Related Articles
The AMMA Mazhavil show 2018 witnessed an entertaining performance from Mammootty and team, which comprised of other actors like Mukesh, Siddique, Jayaram and Manoj K Jayan. In fact, Jayaram himself had posted a photo of this big team on the day of function and the picture itself was filled with awesomeness.
Meanwhile, this particular picture did go viral on Facebook in no time. This picture has a unique speciality and it was decoded by social media users. Some pictures also surfaced, highlighting the speciality and popular actor Aju Varghese too, shared the same through his official Facebook page.
As mentioned, this picture features the big brother Mammootty with other actors, who have acted as his younger brothers in various Malayalam movies.
Mammootty & Jayaram
How can we forget the film Dhruvam, in which Mammootty & Jayaram played the role of siblings? The on-screen brothers did win the hearts of the audiences in this powerful film. Mammootty's portrayal of Narasimha Mannadiyaar is still loved by one and all and similar is the case of Jayaram's Veerasimhan.
Mammootty & Mukesh
Mammootty & Mukesh have teamed up in various movies and the 1987 movie Thaniyavarthanam is one among the prominent movies among the lot. In the picture, Mammootty had played the role of a character named Balan, and Mukesh played his younger brother.
MAmmootty & Siddique
Mammootty-Siddique combo is one of the most loved ones in Mollywood. In fact, Valsalyam and Valyettan are two of the prominent films that come to our mind while speaking about this much loved combo. In both these films, they played the role of siblings.
In Valsalyam, Mammootty essayed a character named Raghavan Nair, the loving and caring elder brother to the character Vijayan played by Siddique. On the other hand, in Valyettan which had Mammootty playing the role of a character named Madhavanunni, Siddique played the role of one among his younger brothers.
Mammootty & Manoj K Jayan
Here is yet another popular combo of Mollywood. In Rajamanikyam, both of them were seen playing the roles of brothers, with Mammootty playing the role of Manikyan with whom his step brother Unni doesn't share a cordial relationship initially.
