 »   »   » This Picture Of Mammooty & Team Has A Big Speciality Associated With It!

Mammootty & Jayaram

How can we forget the film Dhruvam, in which Mammootty & Jayaram played the role of siblings? The on-screen brothers did win the hearts of the audiences in this powerful film. Mammootty's portrayal of Narasimha Mannadiyaar is still loved by one and all and similar is the case of Jayaram's Veerasimhan.

Mammootty & Mukesh

Mammootty & Mukesh have teamed up in various movies and the 1987 movie Thaniyavarthanam is one among the prominent movies among the lot. In the picture, Mammootty had played the role of a character named Balan, and Mukesh played his younger brother.

MAmmootty & Siddique

Mammootty-Siddique combo is one of the most loved ones in Mollywood. In fact, Valsalyam and Valyettan are two of the prominent films that come to our mind while speaking about this much loved combo. In both these films, they played the role of siblings.

In Valsalyam, Mammootty essayed a character named Raghavan Nair, the loving and caring elder brother to the character Vijayan played by Siddique. On the other hand, in Valyettan which had Mammootty playing the role of a character named Madhavanunni, Siddique played the role of one among his younger brothers.

Mammootty & Manoj K Jayan

Here is yet another popular combo of Mollywood. In Rajamanikyam, both of them were seen playing the roles of brothers, with Mammootty playing the role of Manikyan with whom his step brother Unni doesn't share a cordial relationship initially.