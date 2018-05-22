 »   »   » This Popular Mohanlal Movie To Make A Re-release In The Theatres!

Thenmavin Kombathu

Yes, what you heard is right. It is Mohanlal's blockbuster movie Thenmavin Kombathu, which will be hitting the theatres yet again. The movie, directed by Priyadarshan had originally released in the year 1994 and the movie enjoys a huge fan following even now.

Remastered Version

According to the reports, the 4K remastered version of the Mohanlal starrer Thenmavin Kombathu will be hitting the theatres again. The film will be hitting the theatres next year on May 12, 2019 in connection with the 25th anniversary of the film.

@Mohanlal Happy Birthday Greetings to one of the best actors from E4E I started Malayalam distribution with his Butterflies and planning to Re Release his Then Maavin Kombathu remastered in 4K on 12th May 2019 on its 25th Anniversary pic.twitter.com/mM9YIm6GV4 — MUKESH RATILAL MEHTA (@e4echennai) May 21, 2018

The Official Announcement...

The official announcement regarding the same was made by Mukesh Ratilal Mehta of E4 Entertainments. Along with the birthday wishes for Mohanlal, he shared this happy news with the audiences. Interestingly, it has also been mentioned that it was through the Mohanlal starrer Butterflies, that he began the distribution of Malayalam movies.

More About Thenmavin Kombathu...

Thenmavin Kombathu enjoys a cult fan following and it is one such perfect family entertainer that the audiences prefer for a repeated watch. The film is also considered to be one of the Malayalam films of the 1990s with the best visuals. KV Anand had won the National Film Award for the Best Cinematographer for his fabulous work in the movie. It would be indeed a treat to watch the 4K remastered version of the movie from the theatres. Let us wait and see.