 »   »   » This Popular Mohanlal Movie To Make A Re-release In The Theatres!

The idea of re-releasing a movie isn't a bad one, especially in the case films of Mammootty and Mohanlal from the 1990s, as those films have a huge fan base and the public demand for the comeback of some of the films to the theatres is quite high.
On the special occasion of Mohanlal's birthday (May 21), the trailer of the Mohanlal starrer, Neerali, was released by the makers and it was indeed a special gift for the fans of Mohanlal. At the same time, another major news regarding the re-release of one of Mohanlal's much celebrated movies too, cheered up the Malayalam film audiences. Any guesses which movie that is? Keep scrolling down to know more about the same...
Thenmavin Kombathu
Yes, what you heard is right. It is Mohanlal's blockbuster movie Thenmavin Kombathu, which will be hitting the theatres yet again. The movie, directed by Priyadarshan had originally released in the year 1994 and the movie enjoys a huge fan following even now.
Remastered Version
According to the reports, the 4K remastered version of the Mohanlal starrer Thenmavin Kombathu will be hitting the theatres again. The film will be hitting the theatres next year on May 12, 2019 in connection with the 25th anniversary of the film.
The Official Announcement...
The official announcement regarding the same was made by Mukesh Ratilal Mehta of E4 Entertainments. Along with the birthday wishes for Mohanlal, he shared this happy news with the audiences. Interestingly, it has also been mentioned that it was through the Mohanlal starrer Butterflies, that he began the distribution of Malayalam movies.
More About Thenmavin Kombathu...
Thenmavin Kombathu enjoys a cult fan following and it is one such perfect family entertainer that the audiences prefer for a repeated watch. The film is also considered to be one of the Malayalam films of the 1990s with the best visuals. KV Anand had won the National Film Award for the Best Cinematographer for his fabulous work in the movie. It would be indeed a treat to watch the 4K remastered version of the movie from the theatres. Let us wait and see.
