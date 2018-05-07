 »   »   » This Selfie Featuring Mammootty, Asif Ali & Aju Varghese Is Not To Be Missed!

Megastar Mammootty has been a role model to many young actors of the Malayalam film industry. The much loved star of Malayalam cinema who enjoys a phenomenal fan base among the audiences, has a good number of fans in the celebrity circle as well.

Recently, all the big stars and youngsters of the Malayalam film industry had gathered up for the AMMA Mazhavil show, which was held in Trivandrum on May 06, 2018. Mammootty shares a very good relationship with the younger generation actors of Mollywood and here is a picture that reiterates the fact.

Popular actor Asif Ali, who was also present for the function, took to Facebook to send out a picture, which features himself, Mammootty and actor Aju Varghese.

In this extremely cute selfie, you could see Mammootty holding both Asif Ali and Aju Varghese tightly and thus striking a funny yet cute pose. Well, Asif Ali has written

'No Caption' as the caption of this wonderful photograph.

The selfie has garnered a good number of likes on Facebook. Well, such pictures rightly prove how close the Megastar of Mollywood is with the young actors of the industry. Rightly, this is the reason why he is loved by one and all.