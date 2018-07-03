 »   »   »  This Sequel To Mammootty's Blockbuster Movie To Begin In August?

Mammootty is all set to be a part of some of the much awaited sequels and the announcements regarding the same, had left the audiences quite excited about those projects. One among those upcoming projects is Raja 2, which is touted to bring back the title character from the blockbuster movie Pokkiriraja, which had hit the theatres, back in the year 2010. It was announced that the film, which will be directed by Vysakh has its script penned by popular writer Udaykrishna.

Reports had surfaced that the film will begin in this year itself and according to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, the shoot of Pokkiriraja 2 is slated to begin in the month of August 2018. A recent report by Times Of India has suggested the same and it has also added that the film have two leading ladies and actress Anusree will be one among them.

Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast & crew. It has to be seen whether the rest of the cast members of Pokkiriraja will be retained in this upcoming Mammootty starrer.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is busy with the workd of his upcoming Telugu movie Yathra, which is the biopic of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy. At the same time, the actor has completed the two schedules of shoot of Maamangam, which is a big budget period flick being directed by debut film-maker Sajeev Pillai.