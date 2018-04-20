 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Makers' Next Film Is Worth Waiting For!

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was one among the Malayalam movies that fetched praises at the recently announced 65th National Film Awards. The movie also went on to bag some of the major awards.

Dileesh Pothen's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was jointly produced by Sandip Senan and Aneesh Thomas under the banner Urvasi Theatres. Now, the banner has announced their next projet in Malayalam and the movie is worth waiting for.



Reportedly, the next film of Urvasi Theatres will be jointly produced by B Rakesh as well along with the banner Universal Cinemas. The upcoming film has been titled as Dakini and the movie will be directed by Rahul Riji Nair, whose debut film Ottamuri Velicham was selected as the Best Film in this year's Kerala State Film Awards.



Dakini features a long list of actors in prominent roles and the movie has looked promising straightaway. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Alencier Ley, Indrans etc., are a part of the cast list. Importantly, the film also features actresses Balussery Sarasa and Sreelatha Sreedharan, who had created a huge impact with their performances in the most recent hit Sudani From Nigeria. Pauly Valsan and Sethulakshmi are also a part of the cast list. With such a promising cast of highly talented actors, the audiences can definitely hope for a quality project.



Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence by the month of July 2018. The makers are planning to release the film in this year itself. Vijay Babu's Friday Films is also a part of the project as the banner will be bring the film to the theatres.