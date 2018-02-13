 »   »   » Tini Tom Has Stunned Everyone With His New Makeover!

Over the years, Tini Tom has grown to be one of the most talented supporting actors of the Malayalam film industry. The actor with a mimicry background now enjoys a place of his own in the Malayalam film industry and is more than just a comedian.

Now, Tini Tom is all set to conquer new areas as the talented actor is gearing up for a debut in Tamil film industry. Yes, Tini Tom will take a step forward in Kollywood with the upcoming Tamil film, which has been titled as Operation Arapaima.

Importantly, the location stills of the movie have gone viral and the amazing makeover of Tini Tom has left everyone stunned. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing the role of a transgender in this upcoming film, which features actor Rahman in the lead role.

According to the reports that have come in, Tini Tom will be seen essaying a character with negative shades in this Thriller movie, directed by debut film-maker Prash. Well, it definitely is a challenging role and we definitely can expect a power-packed performance from Tini Tom.

Meanwhile, Tini Tom is one among the judges of the popular comedy show Comedy Utsavam aired on Flowers TV. Tini Tom is a part of the film Kaly, which had hit the theatres in the past week. The actor was also recently seen in the film Diwanjimoola Grand Prix in which he reprised the character Supran from Pranchiyettan And The Saint.

