 »   »   » Tovino Thomas To Appear In Two Different Get-ups In Maari 2!

Tovino Thomas is on a roll with the young sensation of Malayalam film industry all set to expand his fan base to Kollywood as well. The actor will be seen essaying the role of the main antagonist in the Dhanush's upcoming film Maari 2 and according to the latest reports, the young actor will be seen in two different get-ups.

It was in a recent interview given to Times Of India that Tovino Thomas revealed about the same. He added that he has just shot for a single day for Maari 2 and is all set to resume the shoot. About the movie, Tovino Thomas stated that the film will be a big one in terms of story and film-making. Maari 2, is being directed by Balaji Mohan, who had directed the prequel as well.

Most recently, he was seen in the music video Ulaviravu, directed by Gautham Menon. Apart from Maari 2, Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying the lead role in the upcoming Tamil movie Abhiyum Anuvum, which is all set to hit the theatres. Meanwhile, the actor's next release in Malayalam will be Theevandi, which is expected to grace the big screens during the upcoming Vishu season.The actor will be seen playing a character named Bineesh Damodaran in this film directed by Fellini TP.