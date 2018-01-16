 »   »   » Tovino Thomas & Guppy Director To Join Hands Once Again!

Guppy is one such Malayalam film, which won the hearts of the entire Malayalam film audiences. The movie, featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead role marked the entry of a talented young film-maker named Johnpaul George.

Disappointingly, despite being a film high on quality and content, Guppy couldn't do a big business in the theatres but later, went on to fetch a cult classic status upon the release of the DVDs.



Now, here is a pleasant news for all the fans of this spectacular movie. According to the latest reports that have come in, Tovino Thomas and Johnpaul George will soon team up for another movie.



Yesterday (January 15, 2018), actor Tovino Thomas took to Facebook to give a hint regarding the same. The actor posted a photo featuring himself and Johnpual George and wrote that "We Will be Back With A Bang".



Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Tovino Thomas...







Well, the news has been welcomed by the social media users and they are definitely eager to know more about the project, the details of which are expected to be revealed in the coming days.



In Guppy, Tovino Thomas had played the role of an Engineer named Thejas Varkey. The actor fetched a lot of praises for his performance in the film. Guppy also fetched high critcial acclaim and the movie went on to fetch as many as 5 awards at the Kerala State Film Awards, including the awards for Best Child Artist, Best Background Score and Best Singer (Male).