 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas To Have Back-to-back Releases In June?

Theevandi, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role is a film that look like a promising affair. The song "Jeevamshamaayi' from the film has emerged as a big hit and the expectations are good enough on the movie.

The Tovino Thomas starrer was expected to hit the theatres on May 04, 2018 but later, the makers decided to push forward the release of the film due to delay in receiving the censor certificates.

Reports had surfaced that Theevandi might hit the theatres during the Eid season. Later, Tovino Thomas himself did send out a post on Facebook confirming that the release date of the film is yet to be confirmed due to some technical issues.

Well, the audiences have been eager to know more about the release of the film. Now, according to a recent report by Times Of India, the makers of Theevandi are planning to release the film by the end of June, after the arrival of the Eid releases. No official confirmation has been made yet.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas's Maradona will be hitting the theatres on June 22, 2018 and the release date has been officially confirmed. If Theevandi releases by June end, it would be back-to-back releases for the young sensation of Malayalam cinema.

Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum, which is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual movie starring Tovino Thomas in the lead roles, has hit the theatres today (May 25, 2018).