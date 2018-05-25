English
 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas To Have Back-to-back Releases In June?

Tovino Thomas To Have Back-to-back Releases In June?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Theevandi, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role is a film that look like a promising affair. The song "Jeevamshamaayi' from the film has emerged as a big hit and the expectations are good enough on the movie.

    The Tovino Thomas starrer was expected to hit the theatres on May 04, 2018 but later, the makers decided to push forward the release of the film due to delay in receiving the censor certificates.

    Tovino Thomas To Have Back-to-back Releases In June?

    Reports had surfaced that Theevandi might hit the theatres during the Eid season. Later, Tovino Thomas himself did send out a post on Facebook confirming that the release date of the film is yet to be confirmed due to some technical issues.

    Well, the audiences have been eager to know more about the release of the film. Now, according to a recent report by Times Of India, the makers of Theevandi are planning to release the film by the end of June, after the arrival of the Eid releases. No official confirmation has been made yet.

    Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas's Maradona will be hitting the theatres on June 22, 2018 and the release date has been officially confirmed. If Theevandi releases by June end, it would be back-to-back releases for the young sensation of Malayalam cinema.

    Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum, which is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual movie starring Tovino Thomas in the lead roles, has hit the theatres today (May 25, 2018).

    Read more about: tovino thomas
    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 23:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue