 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Madonna Sebastian & Others Attend Vishnu G Raghav-Meera Wedding!

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas made it a point to attend the wedding of hid dear friend Vishnu G Raghav and Meera. Tovino Thomas and Vishnu G Raghav have worked together in the film Theevram.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh, who is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian, too attended the event. Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh too had attended the event.

Madonna Sebastian

Popular Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian, who stole the hearts of the audiences with her performance as Celin in Premam, had also graced the event.

Suresh Gopi

Superstar Suresh Gopi was also one among the major celebrities who attended the big event. His wife Radhika also accompanied him for the function.

Maniyanpilla Raju

Popular actor Maniyanpilla Raju made it a point to attend the wedding and wish the couple on the special day. In this picture, you could see him posing with the couple.

Veteran Film-makers

Internationally acclaimed film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and veteran film-maker Sreekumaran Thampi had also attended the marriage ceremony of Meera and Vishnu.

Nedumudi Venu

Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu too made it a point to attend the wedding and bless the couple on the special occasion.