 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Madonna Sebastian & Others Attend Vishnu G Raghav-Meera Wedding!

Popular young actor and film-maker Vishnu Raghav has entered the wedlock. The young actor tied the knot with Meera Mohan yesterday (November 27, 2018). Vishnu Raghav did make his entry to the film industry as an actor with the 2012 movie Orkut Oru Ormakoott. Later, he played a crucial role in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Theevram, which had come out in the theatres in the same year.
Vishnu Raghav is an ad film-maker as well. He has also directed a short film named Open Your Mind, which featured Bhavana in the lead role.
The wedding event of Vishnu Raghav and Meera turned out to be star-studded event with many of the top celebrities of the film industry attending the ceremony. Take a look at some of the pictures from Meera-Vishnu wedding here.
Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas made it a point to attend the wedding of hid dear friend Vishnu G Raghav and Meera. Tovino Thomas and Vishnu G Raghav have worked together in the film Theevram.
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh, who is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian, too attended the event. Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh too had attended the event.
Madonna Sebastian
Popular Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian, who stole the hearts of the audiences with her performance as Celin in Premam, had also graced the event.
Suresh Gopi
Superstar Suresh Gopi was also one among the major celebrities who attended the big event. His wife Radhika also accompanied him for the function.
Maniyanpilla Raju
Popular actor Maniyanpilla Raju made it a point to attend the wedding and wish the couple on the special day. In this picture, you could see him posing with the couple.
Veteran Film-makers
Internationally acclaimed film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and veteran film-maker Sreekumaran Thampi had also attended the marriage ceremony of Meera and Vishnu.
Nedumudi Venu
Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu too made it a point to attend the wedding and bless the couple on the special occasion.