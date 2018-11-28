English
 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Madonna Sebastian & Others Attend Vishnu G Raghav-Meera Wedding!

Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Madonna Sebastian & Others Attend Vishnu G Raghav-Meera Wedding!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Popular young actor and film-maker Vishnu Raghav has entered the wedlock. The young actor tied the knot with Meera Mohan yesterday (November 27, 2018). Vishnu Raghav did make his entry to the film industry as an actor with the 2012 movie Orkut Oru Ormakoott. Later, he played a crucial role in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Theevram, which had come out in the theatres in the same year.

    Vishnu Raghav is an ad film-maker as well. He has also directed a short film named Open Your Mind, which featured Bhavana in the lead role.

    The wedding event of Vishnu Raghav and Meera turned out to be star-studded event with many of the top celebrities of the film industry attending the ceremony. Take a look at some of the pictures from Meera-Vishnu wedding here.

    Tovino Thomas

    Tovino Thomas made it a point to attend the wedding of hid dear friend Vishnu G Raghav and Meera. Tovino Thomas and Vishnu G Raghav have worked together in the film Theevram.

    Keerthy Suresh

    Keerthy Suresh, who is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian, too attended the event. Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh too had attended the event.

    Madonna Sebastian

    Popular Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian, who stole the hearts of the audiences with her performance as Celin in Premam, had also graced the event.

    Suresh Gopi

    Superstar Suresh Gopi was also one among the major celebrities who attended the big event. His wife Radhika also accompanied him for the function.

    Maniyanpilla Raju

    Popular actor Maniyanpilla Raju made it a point to attend the wedding and wish the couple on the special day. In this picture, you could see him posing with the couple.

    Veteran Film-makers

    Internationally acclaimed film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and veteran film-maker Sreekumaran Thampi had also attended the marriage ceremony of Meera and Vishnu.

    Nedumudi Venu

    Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu too made it a point to attend the wedding and bless the couple on the special occasion.

    Read more about: tovino thomas keerthy suresh
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue