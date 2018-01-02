 »   »   » Tovino Thomas’s 2017: A Prosperous Year for The Actor & The Star In Him!

For Tovino Thomas, the year 2017 would have been indeed a memorable one. The new sensation of the Malayalam film industry, has had five releases in the year and he didn't disappoint his fans and the audiences.

Tovino Thomas's movies of the year 2017 entered the league of big hits and his popularity and stardom have definitely attained new heights. More importantly, all of his films were of different genres and he proved that he could step into any kind of character, with ease.

On this note, here we take you through the movies of Tovino Thomas, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017. Keep scrolling down to read more..