 »   »   » Tovino Thomas’s 2017: A Prosperous Year for The Actor & The Star In Him!

For Tovino Thomas, the year 2017 would have been indeed a memorable one. The new sensation of the Malayalam film industry, has had five releases in the year and he didn't disappoint his fans and the audiences.
Tovino Thomas's movies of the year 2017 entered the league of big hits and his popularity and stardom have definitely attained new heights. More importantly, all of his films were of different genres and he proved that he could step into any kind of character, with ease.
On this note, here we take you through the movies of Tovino Thomas, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017. Keep scrolling down to read more..
Ezra
Tovino Thomas started off the year 2017 with the film Ezra, which had Prithviraj in the lead role. The young actor played a supporting character of importance in this film. For the first time, Tovino Thomas donned the police avatar and he came up with a very fine performance.
Oru Mexica Aparatha
Oru Mexican Aparatha did get a real stunning opening at the box office. Tovino Thomas played dual roles in this film, which was set against the backdrop of a college campus. His portrayal of an easy going youngster who later ventures into politics was well-appreciated by the audiences. Moreover, the film also emerged as a superhit at the box office and stardom of Tovino Thomas reached newer heights.
Godha
Godha, directed by Basil Joseph is one among the money spinners of the year and one of the finest entertainers. Tovino Thomas portrayed the role of Anjaneyan and he did come up with a real entertaining performance. Despite being a female-oriented film, the young actor went on to etch a place for his own with his performance in the film.
Tharangam
Tharangam, directed by Dominic Arun and featuring Tovino Thomas and Balu Varghese in the lead roles was one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Produced by Dhanush, Tharangam was an altogether different attempt. Tovino Thomas played the role of a suspended police officer named Pappan in this film. Despite being a genuine attempt, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.
Mayaanadhi
Tovino Thomas ended the year 2017 in style with yet another marvellous movie. Mayaanadhi, which marked the young actor's first association with director Aashiq Abu has been winning rave reviews. Tovino plays a character named Maathan in the film and he has put up a performance worth remembering, in the movie. The film is one its way to become a hit at the box office.