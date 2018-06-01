 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas Opens Up About The Status Of The Chengazhi Nambiar, The Upcoming Period Movie!

English
    Tovino Thomas is one of the busiest actors around in Mollywood with the actor having committed a good number of projects. Interestingly, a couple of movies of Tovino Thomas are gearing to hit the screens soon.

    Earlier, there were reports that Tovino Thomas will be part of a period movie named as Chengazhi Nambiar. The announcement regarding the same was made a year ago and it was reported that the young actor will be seen essaying the character of Puthumana Panicker in this film directed by Sidhil Subramanian.

    But later, no updates regarding this big budget venture were heard. Now according to the latest report by Times Of India,Tovino Thomas has confirmed that he is a part of Chengazhi Nambiar and the movie is still on. He has also added that it will take time to prepare and shoot the movie.

    "It will go on floors by end of next year. I don't want to do a period film just because it's a trend. I want to prepare extensively for it and along with the director and the crew be convinced that we could effectively bring it in front of the audience," he was quoted as saying to Times Of India.

    Meanwhile, the actor's next release is expected to be Maradona, which has been directed by debut film-maker Vishnu Narayanan. Theevandi, another project of the actor, is also set to hit the theatres.

    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 17:44 [IST]
