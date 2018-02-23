 »   »   » Tovino Thomas Replaces Prithviraj In This Upcoming Big Project!

Tovino Thomas is on a roll and the new sensation of Mollywood has a bagful of projects in his kitty. Tovino Thomas was previously seen in a lead role in the film Mayaanadhi, which won the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences and the wait is on for the big gifts that he has to offer for the audiences in the near future.

In fact, the young actor of Malayalam cinema will be seen making a step into the Tamil film industry as well, with a couple of Tamil movies of the actor expected to grace the big screens in this year.

Meanwhile, certain reports are doing the rounds regarding that Tovino Thomas has been roped in to play an important role in an upcoming big movie..

In Gautham Menon Movie.. According to the latest reports, Tovino Thomas has been roped in to play one among the lead roles in the upcoming big film of Gautham Menon, which will be a sequel to the movie Vinnaithandi Varuvaya. Madhavan will be seen playing the role of Karthik from the prequel and Puneeth Rajkumar is also a part of the cast. Replaces Prithviraj.. Earlier, Gautham Menon was in the plans to make a multi-starrer movie with Prithviraj and prominent actors of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industries. Now, it seems like this is the very same project and Tovino Thomas has replaced Prithviraj in it. In Aami.. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas had played a special role in the recently released film Aami, starring Manju Warrier in the lead role. Interstingly, this role too was initially supposed to be done by Prithviraj, but the actor had to opt out due to busy schedule. All Set To Make A big Impact In Tamil.. Well, it seems like Tovino Thomas is all set to conquer the Tamil film industry as well. His debut Tamil venture Abhiyum Anuvum is all set to hit the theatres. On the other, the young actor will also be seen playing the main antagonist role in Dhanush's Maari 2.

