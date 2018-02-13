 »   »   » Tovino Thomas Roped In For Mohanlal's Lucifer?

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer is gearing up to be one of the prestigious projects of the Malayalam film industry. The film, which has a whole lot of specialities associated with it, has created a huge buzz even before the commencement of the shoot.

To be directed by actor Prithviraj, Mohanlal's Lucifer is expected to be a big budget project. The makers haven't revealed anything about the genre, the storyline or the crew members of the movie, which has led the moviegoers guessing about the various possibilities.



Earlier, rumours were rife that actor Indrajith will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie and now speculations have sparked up regarding Tovino Thomas's association with the Mohanlal starrer.



The Selfie Reports are doing the rounds that Tovino Thomas has been roped in to play an important role in Lucifer. Most recently, the actor had posted a photo on Facebook featuring himself and Mohanlal in it and this has left the audiences guessing about the combination.

Mohanlal And Tovino Thomas Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas have worked together once before. Both of them shared the screen space in the film Koothara, directed by Sreenath Rajendran. Mohanlal had essayed a special role in this film which had Tovino Thomas playing one of the lead roles.

Prithviraj & Tovino Thomas On the other hand, Prithviraj, the director of Lucifer and Tovino Thomas do share a great rapport. Both of them have appeared in three movies together, so far, in the form of Seventh Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Ezra and all the three of them emerged as big successes.

Promising Projects Ahead... The shoot of Lucifer is expected to begin in the month of May. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is all set to have a busy year ahead with a list of promising projects in the kitty. His next release is expected to be Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum, which will be followed by Theevandi. His most recent release was Aami, directed by Kamal.



