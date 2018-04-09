 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Maradona To Hit The Theatres In May!

Maradona is yet another film of Tovino Thomas, which the audiences are eagerly looking forward for. The movie marks the entry of a debut film-maker in the form of Vishnu Narayan. Reportedly, this upcoming film of Tovino Thomas is expected to grace the big screens in the month of May.

The first look poster of Maradona did hit the online circuits yesterday and the poster of the film carries the release month of the movie. In the film, Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying a character named as Maradona and the poster of the movie features the young actor and Saranya, the leading lady of the film.



It was popular film-maker Aashiq Abu who presented the first look poster of Maradona through his official Facebook page. His Facebook post in connetion with the release of the poster of Maradona was read as "Another filmmaker from our family. Presenting Vishnu Narayn and his "Maradona" ❤️



Maradona has been produced under the banner Mini Studios. The film also features actors like Chemban Vinod Jose, Titto Wilson etc., in important roles.



Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is gearing up for the big release of Theevandi, his next venture in Malayalam. The movie directed by debut film-maker Fellini TP is expected to come out in the theatres during the upcoming Vihsu season